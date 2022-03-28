Late 3-Point Barrage Secures Hornets’ Win in Brooklyn

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Bridges Postgame | Rozier Postgame

The talk of the town coming into Sunday night’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets was Kyrie Irving finally making his first appearance this season at the Barclays Center following a recent change to New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate. But unfortunately for the hosts, his return wasn’t enough to avoid a resilient 119-110 victory by the visiting purple and teal.

LaMelo Ball tallied a game-high 33 points– 18 coming in the third quarter on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range – seven rebounds and nine assists in the win. Miles Bridges also had 24 points and PJ Washington tacked on 18 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and first since Feb. 17.

Charlotte outscored Brooklyn, 37-29, in the third quarter to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a 93-89 lead heading into the fourth. The Hornets steadily maintained their advantage until a 10-1 run pulled the Nets ahead by one with 3:36 to go. PJ Washington quickly got the lead back with a layup and after an empty Nets possession, Cody Martin drained a one-legged, desperation fadeaway 3-pointer just before the shot clock to extend the cushion to four.

A driving Seth Curry layup made it a two-point game with 90 seconds remaining, but on the ensuing trip down the floor, Martin drained another 3-pointer – this time from the left corner – to put the Hornets up, 113-105. Kevin Durant then missed a pull-up jumper, leading to 3-pointers by Bridges and Terry Rozier on Charlotte’s next two possessions to put things away.

“Resiliency sums it up for Cody,” said Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “He stays ready, does what he’s asked of, plays extremely hard. He just impacted the game in so many ways. Obviously, you have to make shots to close out a game like this. On the [second 3-pointer], the ball moved, it found Cody, drive, kick, swing. I told the guys just now in the locker room, that sums it up for the night. The sharing mentality and trusting he’s going to make the right play.”

Durant had a team-high 27 points on 9-of-24 shooting for the Nets, while Andre Drummond double-doubled with 20 points and game-high 17 rebounds. And despite all the anticipation, Irving finished with just 16 points on 6-of-22 shooting (1-of-9 from 3-point) in over 40 minutes, although did dish out a game-high 11 assists.

While there is still two weeks to go in the regular season, this was a sensational Hornets’ victory for more than one reason. Not only did they temporarily move ahead of the Nets into eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings – which would give them two cracks to win one game in the Play-In Tournament – the squad also claimed the season series and tiebreaker as well.

“We felt like we owed them,” said Washington. “They came in our place [on March 8] and beat us pretty bad. Everybody was locked in from earlier this morning, from walk-through, so we came in and did what we had to do. Everybody was locked in and contributed. We’re not scared of anybody. We’re just trying to come in and do what we do, play our game and be aggressive no matter who we’re playing. For us, we have to keep that same mentality.”

The Hornets will now close out their back-to-back at home on Monday night, March 28 with a game against the Denver Nuggets beginning at 7 PM ET.