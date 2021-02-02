LaMelo Ball Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

LaMelo Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Gallery

February 2, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played Tuesday, December 22 through Sunday January 31st. Ball is the eighth Hornets rookie to win Rookie of the Month honors and the fourth rookie in franchise history to win Rookie of the Month in the first month it was awarded.

During the Hornets 20 games played from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31, Ball helped guide the Hornets to a 9-11 record (.450), tied for the seventh best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference. He ranked third in points (12.2), second in rebounds (5.9), first in assists (6.1) and first in steals (1.5) per game among rookies while ranking tied for 17th in assists and tied for 13th in steals per game in the NBA over that time.

Ball totaled 243 points, 118 rebounds and 121 assists in his first 20 games, making him just the seventh player with at least 225 points, 115 rebounds and 115 assists through the player’s first 20 career games. He is one of two rookies (James Wiseman) this season with 115+ rebounds in their first 20 games and the first guard with 115 or more boards in their first 20 career games since Luka Dončić (2018-19).

With 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win at Dallas on Dec. 30, Ball became the fourth youngest player in NBA history with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists behind LeBron James, Tracy McGrady and Kevin Durant. Ball recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double in a win vs. Atlanta on Jan. 9, making him the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double at 19 years and 140 days old. Ball became just the fifth rookie reserve with a triple-double in NBA history and one of three rookies off the bench with a 20-point triple-double.

On Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee, Ball scored 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting and went 9-for-9 from the free throw line while adding nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. Ball is one of nine players with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a game to shoot .800% from the field and 1.000% from the line on five or more attempts in that same game since the steal was first recorded during the 1973-74 season. Ball is the first player with that stat line since Paul Pierce (12/19/12) and the only rookie and reserve player. He is the first rookie with 25 points, five rebounds and three steals since Dončić (3/6/19) and one of three rookies with those numbers in a single game off the bench in NBA history since the ’73-74 season.

Ball’s three games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists or better makes him one of nine rookies over the last five seasons, including this season, with three or more games with 20-5-5. His three games with 20-5-5 are those most by a rookie through their first 20 career games since Ben Simmons (4) during the 2017-18 season. Ball already has the third most 20-5-5 games by a Hornets rookie, trailing only Larry Johnson (16) and Raymond Felton (6).