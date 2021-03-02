LaMelo Ball Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February

GALLERIES: Ball February Gallery | Ball December and January Gallery

March 2, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February. Ball is the fifth Hornets rookie to earn Rookie of the Month honors multiple times and just the second rookie in franchise history to win Rookie of the Month in the first and second month it was awarded.

During the Hornets 13 games played in February, Ball helped lead the Hornets to a 7-6 record (.538), tied for the eighth best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference. Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game, leading all rookies in points and assists per game, second in rebounds per game and third in steals per game among rookies.

Ball was just one of five players in February to average 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game and just the fifth rookie over the last 20 seasons to average 20-5-5 in February. Only Ball and Stephen Curry averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in February during their rookie seasons over the past 20 seasons.

Ball set a career-high with 34 points and added eight assists and four rebounds with zero turnovers on Feb. 5 vs. Utah. Ball became the youngest player in NBA history with 30 points and five assists with no turnovers and just the second teenager. Ball is just the third rookie in franchise history with 30 points and five assists as his 34 points are tied for the fifth most by a rookie in a single game.

On Feb. 8 vs. Houston, the first-year guard scored 24 points on 7-of-18 shooting, all 3-pointers, to go with 10 assists and seven boards making him just the ninth rookie in NBA history with at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds while making five 3-point field goals. Ball is just one of three rookies to total 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds with seven made 3s along with Jason Kidd and Stephen Curry as he is the youngest player in NBA history with seven made 3-pointers in a game.

Ball also finished the month with eight 20-point games, the most by a rookie since Zion Williamson (9) during the 2019-20 season and the most in franchise history by a Hornets rookie. He broke Alonzo Mourning’s record of seven 20-point games in February during the 1992-93 season. Ball also led all rookies in double-doubles (4) in February as he is leading all rookies in double-doubles (7) and 20-point games (11) this season.