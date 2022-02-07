LaMelo Ball Named 2022 NBA All-Star Reserve

Ball Photo Gallery | Your Chance to Purchase All-Star Jersey | Sign Up to Win a Signed Buzz City Burgers Pack

February 7, 2022 – The NBA today announced that LaMelo Ball has been selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as an All-Star reserve from the Eastern Conference for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game that will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and air live on TNT and ESPN Radio. Ball, who was previously selected for the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to be named an All-Star and one of 11 players with an All-Star selection before their 21st birthday. He is the first Hornets player to earn the honor since Kemba Walker in 2019.

In his sophomore campaign, Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 47 games, all starts. He ranks 26th in points, 10th in assists and 17th in steals per game in the NBA this season and is also 13th in free throw percentage (.875). Ball has posted four triple-doubles, already tying the Hornets single-season franchise record and is just one of nine players with four or more triple-doubles on the year. The 20-year-old became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach five career-triple doubles on Jan. 26 at Indiana.

The 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, Ball is just one of two players averaging at least 19.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. His 12 points-assists double-doubles are the fourth most among Eastern Conference guards as he has 16 double-doubles overall this season. Ball has had 12 games with 10 or more assists, ranking fifth in the East, while his nine games with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists ranks tied for third among guards in the Eastern Conference this season.

He joins Larry Johnson (1993, 1995), Alonzo Mourning (1994, 1995), Glen Rice (1996, 1997, 1998), Eddie Jones (2000), Baron Davis (2002), Gerald Wallace (2010) and Kemba Walker (2017, 2018, 2019) as the only players in franchise history to be named an NBA All-Star. Ball is just the third Hornets player to earn an All-Star selection in their second season, joining Johnson (1993) and Mourning (1994).

Ball will be among the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference that will be drafted by LeBron James and Kevin Durant who will serve as captains after leading their respective conference in fan voting.

The Hornets Fan Shop will have a limited stock of 2022 NBA All-Star Game jerseys available for Ball. Due to the extremely limited nature, fans will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for the chance to win an opportunity to purchase a jersey by visiting hornets.com/2022asjersey. The raffle will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 20, and winners will be selected and notified the following day. In addition, the Hornets will host an All-Star Game Watch Party for fans at Graham Street Pub beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 20. Additional All-Star activations, including an All-Star Game Watch Party for fans, will be announced shortly.