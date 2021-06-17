LaMelo Ball Named to 2020-21 All-Rookie First Team

June 17, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was unanimously selected to the All-Rookie First Team for the 2020-21 season. The Rookie of the Year and third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft becomes the 14th player in franchise history to receive All-Rookie honors, joining teammates PJ Washington and Cody Zeller, and the first to receive First Team Honors since the 1992-93 season.

The Hornets rookie averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 28.8 minutes per game, appearing in 51 games (31 starts) while shooting .436% from the field and .352% from beyond the arc. Ball ranked 17th in assists and ninth in steals per game among league leaders this season and among first-year players, led all rookies in assists and steals and ranked second in points and rebounds per game.

Ball was also third in total points (803), first in assists (313), and third in steals (81) among first-year players and won the first three Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards this season. The first-year guard was named to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars U.S. Team as he became the only player in the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star break.

Ball is the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double after totaling 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists vs. Atlanta on Jan. 9 at 19 years and 140 days old.

Previous Charlotte players to receive All-Rookie honors include Rex Chapman, J.R. Reid, Kendall Gill, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning, Emeka Okafor, Raymond Felton, Walter Herrmann, Adam Morrison, D.J. Augustin, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Mourning (1992-93), Johnson (1991-92) and Kendall Gill (1990-91) are the only other players in franchise history to make the All-Rookie First Team.