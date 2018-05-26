Lamb, Big Brothers Big Sisters Spend Afternoon at Academy Sports + Outdoors

The NBA season might be over for the Charlotte Hornets, but their work in the community never seems to stop. Most recently, Jeremy Lamb joined 30 local children from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas on a shopping spree at the brand-new Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Matthews, NC this past Thursday afternoon.

The recently-opened 66,000 square-foot store generously donated a $100 gift card to each invited child. Lamb helped escort the groups throughout the facility as they browsed sports equipment, footwear, bikes, school apparel, fishing and camping gear and much more.

Lamb, who also played baseball in addition to basketball when he was younger, fielded a handful of questions from participants throughout the event about his journey to the NBA and the amount of effort he had to put into the process.

“It means a lot [to still be helping out in the offseason],” said Lamb. “It’s a great feeling to know that a lot of kids look up to me. To see the joy on their faces is a great moment every time I do things like this. So, I try to do it often.”

Founded in 1938 and based outside of Houston, Academy Sports + Outdoors operates nearly 300 stores primarily throughout the southeast region of the United States. Approximately 100 new jobs will be brought into the community with this opening in Matthews.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centrals Carolinas was established in 1972 and currently serves more than 1,500 children in the local area. The program - which nationwide is over 100 years old - “helps children realize their potential and build their futures,” and “[operates] under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life.” Big Brothers Big Sisters is also currently the country’s largest donor-and-volunteer-supported mentoring network.

Lamb posed for pictures and signed autographs with not only the Big Brother Big Sisters team members, but also other general patrons in the store as well.

“I would have loved to experience something like this when I was young. To be able to do it for others means a lot. I know the feeling that I would have had when I was a kid would have just been great. Being able to do that for others and have them look at me as a role model is a great feeling. It always feels good,” added Lamb.

Along with several other players on the team, the Hornets shooting guard and soon-to-be seventh-year NBA veteran plans to stay in Charlotte for most of this summer in under to prepare for the upcoming season.