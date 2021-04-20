LaMelo Ball Injury Update - 4/19/21

April 19, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard LaMelo Ball underwent further evaluation on his right wrist today by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Ball’s cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. He has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity. Additional updates on Ball’s status and return to game action will be provided as appropriate. Ball sustained a fractured right wrist during the Hornets game against the LA Clippers on March 20.

Ball, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals (7th in the NBA) per game in 41 contests. Among rookie leaders, Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds. Since entering the starting lineup on Feb. 1 at Miami, he is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in his 21 starts while shooting .464% from the field and .426% from three-point range. Ball is the only player over the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star Break. Ball won three consecutive Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Awards to open the season in January, February and March.