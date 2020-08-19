GM Mitch Kupchak Statement on In-Market Group Workouts

“We are excited about the opportunity these in-market workouts will provide us as an organization. As we’ve watched the NBA restart unfold in Orlando, we’ve looked forward to dedicating ourselves to working out and continuing our development as a team, all on the heels of great participation in our voluntary individual workouts this offseason. We are confident in this agreement between the NBA and the NBPA allowing us to do this in as safe and productive manner as possible.”

- General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak