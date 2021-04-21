Knicks Take Control in Third Quarter, Deal Hornets Road Loss at MSG

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | PJ Washington Postgame

A Charlotte Hornets offense that was humming right along through the opening two quarters of play quickly went dry after halftime, eventually resulting in a 109-97 road loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

PJ Washington continued his sensational play after sitting out three games last week with an ankle sprain, putting up 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three and three rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench. In the first quarter, Washington notably became the first NBA reserve since 1997 to knock down at least five three-pointers in any quarter without a single miss.

After conceding a 9-1 run at the end of the second quarter to enter halftime trailing 66-60, the Knicks went on to outscore the Hornets, 31-16, in the third. RJ Barrett tallied 18 points in the frame on 6-of-7 shooting (4-of-4 from three) and Charlotte shot just 28% from the field to head into the final 12 minutes trailing by nine. The Hornets never got closer than seven the rest of the way, losing to the Knicks for just the second time in nine head-to-head encounters.

“[New York’s] physicality picked up. They got more aggressive defensively,” said Coach Borrego. “Give them credit. They were the more aggressive team in the second half – period. That’s where the game was won. They played harder, they played more physical in that third quarter. They got into us and we just could not create. The shots we did get, we didn’t knock down. Our defense could have saved us there in the third quarter – we just had too many breakdowns.”

Terry Rozier finished with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting, seven rebounds and a game-high eight assists. Miles Bridges added 15 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and three assists for his ninth double-double of the campaign and first since April 2, while Jalen McDaniels was also in double figures with 11 points. Devonte’ Graham (quad) was back from a two-game absence to finish with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting and seven assists.

Barrett ended the night with 24 points and six three-pointers, helping the Knicks notch their seventh consecutive victory. Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley each had 17 points off the bench (with all of Quickley’s coming in the second quarter), Julius Randle double-doubled with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Reggie Bullock also finished with 16 points.

After scoring 33 points in each of the two opening quarters, Charlotte shot just 33% and 3-of-20 from distance (15%) for 31 second-half points. New York also allowed just seven points off 12 turnovers and went 11-of-12 from the line (92%), compared to the visitors, who went just 3-of-8 in this category.

The Hornets will now close out their short two-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, April 22 beginning at 9 PM EST. Catch all the action on Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.