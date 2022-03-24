Knicks Halt Hornets’ Winning Streak

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame

The opening three games of the Charlotte Hornets’ ongoing homestand had been smooth sailing for the most part heading into Wednesday night’s showdown with the New York Knicks. But a lackluster start defensively coupled with some scorching shot-making by the opposition brought the hosts’ five-game winning streak to an abrupt end following a 121-106 loss.

LaMelo Ball led the way in the defeat with a game-high 32 points – 13 coming in the third quarter – on 13-of-23 shooting (6-of-14 from three), nine rebounds and five assists. This marked Ball’s first 30-point performance since Feb. 11 and eighth overall of the season.

New York shot a blistering 63% and 14-of-26 from 3-point range (54%) over the opening two frames to help build a 69-56 halftime lead, taking advantage of numerous wide-open looks and defensive breakdowns along the way. Charlotte collected itself in the second half and eventually got the once-20-point deficit down to six late in the third, but never got any closer the rest of the way.

“Obviously, we didn’t come out with as aggressive of a mindset as we needed to,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the loss. “We fought out way back into it, but starting games giving up 40 in the first quarter, that’s got to get cleaned up. We just have to be better. Go back to work like we’ve been doing. Just get back to our basics, play harder, lock in. Give New York credit. They made shots and played well.”

RJ Barrett scored 30 points and Obi Toppin double-doubled with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Knicks, helping snap a five-game losing streak at Spectrum Center. New York ended up shooting 20-of-45 from deep (44%), while the Hornets went just 13-of-46 (28%).

Added Borrego, “We didn’t shoot it well. I thought we had a number of threes – out of the 46, a lot of those were clean, wide-open threes. We’ll take those shots. We had good effort on the offensive board tonight (14) for second-chance opportunities (20 points), but we just have to keep trusting the pass early on.”

While the play steadied out after the disastrous opening first quarter, the early deficit was simply too much to overcome for the Hornets. With just nine games remaining in the regular season and the Eastern Conference standings tighter than ever, the team simply can’t afford to be squandering opportunities from the get-go like it did in this one.

“That first quarter, it’s kind of been a story for a while,” said Rozier. “We’re playing against professionals that know how to hoop. When we dig ourselves into a hole, it’s tough to climb back. We’ve talked about different ways, different solutions, but at the end of the day, we have to go out there and apply ourselves. All five of us have to collectively come out with way better energy. It has to be now because every game matters.”

The Hornets will now look to close out this homestand on a positive note on Friday, March 23 with a game against the visiting Utah Jazz starting at 7 PM ET.