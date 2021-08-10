Kings’ Defense Shuts Down Charlotte’s Chances at Summer League Win

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Coach Dutch Gaitley Postgame | Arnoldas Kulboka Postgame | Kai Jones Postgame

The Charlotte Hornets had their sights set on a win in the second half of their Summer League-opening back-to-back, but ran into a brick wall defense before ultimately falling to the Sacramento Kings, 80-70, on Monday evening in Las Vegas, NV.

Leading the way for Charlotte was forward Arnoldas Kulboka and undrafted rookie guard DJ Carton, who both had 13 points, three rebounds and at least two steals in the loss. James Bouknight (11 points on 4-of-11 shooting), Nick Richards (10) and LiAngelo Ball (10) also all scored in double figures as well.

Sacramento led by four at the break, then opened the third on a 9-0 run to take a 40-27 lead by the 7:53 mark of the frame. Charlotte’s offense eventually found its rhythm in the second half and stayed within striking distance until the closing minutes. A Bouknight three with 1:48 to go made it 72-68 Kings, but empty possessions on the Hornets’ next two trips down the court sealed the victory for Sacramento.

“We haven’t had too many practices,” said Kulboka. “We haven’t felt each other well yet. I think it’s the same in every Summer League. It’s my third time playing here and I know how it is. It’s always been the same, but you have to find a way during these days to play like a team. I think it’s going to work well.”

Second-year guard Jahmi’us Ramsey racked up a game-high 22 points for the Kings, while Chimezie Metu added 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Rookie guard Davion Mitchell nearly double-doubled with 10 points and a game-high nine assists and often times, looked absolutely dominant guarding on the ball and disrupting passing lanes.

Charlotte shot just 39.7% from the field, connecting on 5-of-20 three-point attempts (25.0%) in the process. Turnovers continued to be a major issue though as the Kings’ defense forced a decisive 26 Charlotte giveaways leading to 34 points the other way.

“They’re pressuring us and we were dancing with it,” explained Head Coach Dutch Gaitley afterwards. “I’m fine with the swing and deflection turnovers because we’re moving the ball. When it’s one-on-one and iso, that’s where we have to get better. We have so many young guys on this team. The main thing is teaching them how they’re going to have success at this level. The success they had in college is different than the success they’re going to have here.”

The Hornets will now have two full days off before taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Aug. 12 beginning at 3 PM EDT at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV. Watch the game on ESPNews, ESPNU or listen in on the Hornets app.