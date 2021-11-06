Defensive Problems Hold Hornets Back Again

More Coverage: Game Gallery

In what has become an all-too-common, unpleasant trend for the Charlotte Hornets this season, Friday night’s 140-110 road loss in Sacramento came down to the same reoccurring issue once again; another slow start on the defensive front leading to an unsurmountable first-half deficit.

The Kings would roar their way to a 19-point post-first-quarter lead after hitting 9-of-15 three-point attempts in the opening frame. Their advantage eventually stretched to 27 in the second quarter and by the time the Hornets eventually found their footing, it was way too little, too late to affect the outcome.

“We have a long way to go defensively,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the loss. “Especially in the first quarter, giving up 41 [points] again. The emphasis going into the game was the defense. It has to remain the focus. That’s how we’re going to dig out of this hole right now is defensively. Got to commit to it. It’s probably a little bit of [schematic and effort]. It’s going to take a process here. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with a team-high 25 points and LaMelo Ball double-doubled for the first time this season with 24 points and a career-high 13 assists. Buddy Hield (26 points), Richaun Holmes (23 points and career-high 20 rebounds) and De’Aaron Fox (21 points) all cracked 20 points for the hosts.

Sacramento ended the evening with a single-game franchise-record 22 three-pointers on 44 attempts – many of them coming uncontested in transition – and doubled up the Hornets in rebounding, 56-28. The Kings also committed eight more inconsequential turnovers than Charlotte and outscored its bench, 58-37.

It’s still early in the NBA season, but the poor starts are quickly adding up and beginning to become somewhat of a concern for Charlotte. Coupled with a defensive rating that ranked 28th in the NBA coming into the contest and it’s abundantly clear the Hornets need to make some major improvements on that side of the floor in order to become the team they want to be.

Said Hayward, “Our defense definitely let us down. It’s something we have to figure out. We have to keep our heads up. We have three more games on this road trip. We have to attack this together. We got to give ourselves a chance [with our defense], whether shots are going down or not. If we don’t do that, we’re going to have nights like this all the time. Players in the NBA are too good. We have to figure it out.”

Next stop for the Hornets will be the front end of an all-Los Angeles back-to-back against the Clippers at the Staples Center starting on Sunday night at 9 PM ET.