Walker Wins Second Consecutive NBA Sportsmanship Award

June 25, 2018 – The NBA announced tonight at its annual NBA Awards Show that Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy presented to the 2017-18 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner. Walker won the award for the 2016-17 season as well, making him only the second player to earn the accolade in back-to-back seasons (Jason Kidd, 2011-12 and 2012-13) and the fourth player to win the award multiple times (Mike Conley, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd).

The annual award is designed to honor a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court and consistently displays the principles of sportsmanship, fair play and integrity. The trophy is named for former Detroit Pistons guard and Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the award’s first recipient in 1995-96.

“I’m proud to win this award for a second time,” said Walker. “NBA players are intense competitors, and it is truly humbling to know that my peers see me as someone who exhibits sportsmanship and respect on the court. To be included among the outstanding people who have won this award, and the small group who have done so multiple times, is an honor.”

Walker (Southeast) was one of six divisional finalists, joining the Boston Celtics’ Al Horford (Atlantic), the Indiana Pacers’ Thaddeus Young (Central), the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams (Northwest), the Sacramento Kings’ Garrett Temple (Pacific) and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday (Southwest).

A panel of five former players selected the six divisional finalists from a pool of team nominees.

A vote was cast from each player from all 30 NBA teams, with eleven points being awarded for a first place vote, nine for second, seven for third, five for fourth, three for fifth and one for sixth.