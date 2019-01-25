Kemba Walker Conference Call Transcript - 1/24/19

Kemba Walker was named an Eastern Conference All-Star Starter on January 24. The following is the transcript of his conference call with local and national media after his selection.

On where this ranks amongst his career accomplishments:

“It’s up there. I don’t know where to put it yet, but its pretty high on the accomplishments in my career. This one right here is here is definitely top of the line, man. It’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”

On what it means to see so many players vote for him:

“It means a lot. It means a lot. The respect from my peers is what means a lot to me. The guys I go up against each and every night. You know, to have their respect, I think that’s huge. And that’s what I care most about, to have the respect of my peers, because they’re the ones who are out there on the floor with me playing against me. So it’s great. It’s great to have those guy’s respect.”

On if he’s thought about what it will feel like the night of the game:

“Not yet. Not yet. I mean, now that you brought it up I’m thinking about it. But I haven’t given it any thought. I’m sure it will be an unbelievable moment for myself, being that we are in Charlotte. I’ve been here for eight years now, so it’s going to be crazy.”

On if he saw his career playing out the way it has so far when he was at UConn and as a kid:

“I’ve definitely dreamed of moments like this. I think every kid does. Did I think it would come true? I can’t say I believed that. I just really wished and hoped that through my hard work that things would payoff, and that’s really just how it’s been for me over my career. You know, just taking my work ethic to higher heights each and every year, each and every summer. It’s really just worked out for me. It worked out for me. Being here in Charlotte and being able to get the opportunity to grow as a player, grow as a man, it’s just been a really special couple of years for me. Through my hard work it’s really paid off.”

On how special it is to accomplish this in the city of Charlotte:

“I think because this is the team that kind-of believed in me from the start. Allowed me to play through mistakes from when I was younger, and allowed me to grow as a player, allowed me to become a leader on and off the court, really just believed in me. I think other teams didn’t or they would have drafted me. Especially because of the situation I was in. They drafted up for me. I had no idea that Charlotte was going to be the team that drafted me. I just happened to do a lot of community work and meet a lot of people in Charlotte who are very appreciative of me and the organization. So it has a special place in my heart.”

On if he was keeping up with the fan voting returns throughout the process:

“Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about it at all to be really honest with you. I was really just focused on just winning games. I really wasn’t thinking about this. I mean here and there my friends; some of my family would be showing me the numbers and where I was and things like that. But it was nothing that I was paying attention to at all. So I really just tried to focus on the season and get back in the winning column. That was really it.”

On his initial feelings on the achievement:

“It meant a lot, especially from the Charlotte community. You know, I definitely appreciate everyone who got the chance to vote for me and continuously voted for me, really appreciate that for sure. I know last year my votes weren’t nearly as close as to what it was this year. You know, definitely much appreciated for that. As far as speaking to my family and things of that nature, yes I have spoken to them. I spoke to my family, they are very excited for me, very excited for the weekend and as soon as I finish this interview, I will talk to them some more.”

On how this compares to the first time he was selected to the All-Star game:

“My first one was very special obviously because it was my first one. This one, not only because I am a starter at all, for the most part I think it is because it is in Charlotte, which is the most special thing. I don’t know if a lot of players can actually say they played in the All Star Game in their actual city, their team’s city. It is definitely up there with my first for sure.”

On if he was able to talk to Glen Rice about making three All-Star teams:

“Na, I’m sorry I didn’t get a chance to talk to him”

On if he feels deserving to be an All Star starter:

"Yes, I feel very deserving. Been playing really well this season. Yeah, I feel like I deserve to be in the position I am today and I think that is why I am. I don’t think they would [give] a starters position in the All Star Game to a guy who doesn’t deserve it.”

On what kind of show he wants to put on for Charlotte and if he wants to try for MVP:

“I’m just gonna play hard man. Play hard. Just like we did last year, try and put on a good show for the fans. I’m not going to go out there and force anything, just going to have fun, that’s it.”