January 28 Hornets-Lakers Tipoff Moved to 7:30 PM

January 21, 2022 – The NBA announced today that the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Jan. 28, at Spectrum Center will start at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the game will now be nationally televised on ESPN.

The contest is the Hornets’ lone regular-season matchup at Spectrum Center against the Lakers. Tickets for all regular-season Hornets games can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The game against the Lakers will also be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and broadcast on the Bally Sports app. Local channel listings for Bally Sports Southeast can be found here. All Hornets regular-season games are broadcast on WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM), the team’s flagship radio station. The radio broadcast is also streamed on the Hornets App.