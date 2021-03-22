Injury Update: LaMelo Ball Fractures Right Wrist

March 21, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard LaMelo Ball underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) exam today in San Antonio on his right wrist. The initial diagnosis revealed that Ball has suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist. Ball, who will be further evaluated, will be listed as out indefinitely and additional updates will be provided when available.

Ball is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals (7th in the NBA) per game in 41 contests. Among rookie leaders, Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds. Since starting on Feb. 1 in Miami, he is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in his 21 starts while shooting .464% from the field and .426% from three-point range. Ball, drafted No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by Charlotte, is the only player over the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star Break. Ball won back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Awards in January and February.