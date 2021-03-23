Injury Update: Ball Undergoes Successful Surgery

March 23, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery to address a fracture in his right wrist. The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Michelle Carlson. Ball’s wrist will be immobilized and he will be reevaluated in four weeks. Additional updates will be provided at that time. The injury was sustained during the Hornets loss to the LA Clippers on March 20.

Ball, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals (7th in the NBA) per game in 41 contests. Among rookie leaders, Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds. Since starting on Feb. 1 in Miami, he is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in his 21 starts while shooting .464% from the field and .426% from three-point range. Ball is the only player over the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star Break. Ball won back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Awards in January and February.