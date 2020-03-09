HSE Statement on Preventative Measures of COVID-19

March 9, 2020 – The health and safety of our fans, players and employees is our top priority. We take matters of public health very seriously, and we are closely monitoring this ever-evolving situation. Currently, all events at Spectrum Center will continue as scheduled.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment has been in regular communication with local health officials, government agencies and the NBA, and we have been incorporating their recommendations. There are existing health and safety protocols in place that are consistently implemented throughout the year. Additionally, we have implemented the following procedures:

Added additional cleaning staff for every Spectrum Center event, with a focus on cleaning and sanitizing various surfaces throughout the building

Utilization of CDC recommended cleaning methods throughout the arena

Identified high-traffic and high-touch areas that will receive increased frequency of deep cleaning and sanitizing efforts

Antibacterial soap is available in all restrooms and hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the arena

Posted CDC signage regarding proper hand washing and personal hygiene in various locations within the arena

Provided additional training for all members of the cleaning staff

Evaluation of our procedures by an external infectious disease expert

Guests attending events at Spectrum Center are urged to follow the recommendations of the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department and the CDC:

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

If soap and water is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing; dispose of tissue in the trash and wash your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

If any guest is feeling ill – regardless of the symptoms – he/she should not attend public events.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment will provide additional updates as necessary.