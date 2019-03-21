HSE Employee Feature: Meet Graphic Designer, Amy Monks

Throughout the month of March, Hornets.com will be featuring different employees across multiple departments in the organization in conjunction with Women’s History Month.

Describe what you do with the Charlotte Hornets organization.

“As a Graphic Designer, pretty much anything you see on the streets or around the arena comes from our department. We also have a huge part in the day-to-day operations of the Corporate Partnerships team. We mock up a lot of things for them when they’re trying to make pitches to new partners or renew partners.”

What experience(s) have had the most significant impact on your professional career?

“When I graduated college from the University of Illinois, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I didn’t have anything lined up. My family moved to Huntersville, NC when I went to school five years ago. I had visited and loved Charlotte. I wanted to be here, so I just started looking for design jobs in the area. A lot of them were just stuff you didn’t think you’d need a designer for, like a law firm I applied to. I was finally like, ‘What am I doing? I don’t want to do this.’”

“I decided I’d get back to Charlotte eventually. I went on TeamWork Online and started applying to football internships. I got one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Senior Designer, Tyler Trout, pretty much taught me everything I know now. He took me under his wing. Without him, I would not be where I am right now. After that, I went to the Chicago White Sox and then here.”

What does Women’s History Month mean to you?

“It’s a great time to celebrate the accomplishments of women. A lot of times, we get drowned out by other things and now, it gets brought to light. It’s important to acknowledge it because we have to work even harder to get to where we are, especially with the stuff we have to deal with on a daily basis.”

How do you see yourself as a role model amongst women in sports?

“I didn’t really have any guidance when I was trying to get into sports. I go out of my way now to be a voice for people on how to get into sports and give them advice. I try and show them the ropes and stuff like that. Since I didn’t have that sort of presence, I want to be like that for other women. Generally, graphic design is kind of an equal balance of men and women, but in sports, it’s for sure male-dominated. I just think that a lot of women for whatever reason don’t know that you can be a designer in sports. I see a lot of guys get involved with it when they’re younger and not as many women.”

Who are the most influential female role models in your life?

“My aunt on my dad’s side, Lynda Monks, is one of my biggest role models. She is very outspoken and also a social worker. She has seen a lot of stuff, so it’s kind of framed her viewpoint on the world. She cares so much for other people. She’s the most selfless person I know and encourages me to use my voice to help other people, too. She’s super impactful on me.”

“Also, the Senior Writer for the Buccaneers, Carmen Vitali. She knew she wanted to be in sports and had to take several internships to finally get to where she is now. She just moved up to her current position and worked really hard to get where she is. She gave me a bunch of tips when I was in Tampa Bay.”