Late Clutch Play Seals Home Win Over Indiana

By Sam Perley

A series of timely big shots and defensive stops in the final 70 seconds propelled the Charlotte Hornets to a much-needed 108-105 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Jan. 29 at Spectrum Center.

Leading the way for the hosts was PJ Washington, who racked up a team-high-tying 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, a team-high nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes. The second-year forward also went 3-of-4 from long distance and recorded the highest single-game field-goal percentage of his NBA career (87.5%).

After working their way to a four-point halftime lead, the Hornets outscored Indiana in the third quarter, 25-20, to extend the advantage to nine heading into the fourth. The Pacers quickly chipped away at the deficit though, turning the contest into a neck-and-neck affair for the final seven minutes of regulation.

Down two with just over a minute remaining, Devonte’ Graham snagged an offensive rebound on the perimeter and fired a cross-court pass to his right to find Terry Rozier for the go-ahead, second-chance three. Following a Cody Zeller block on the other end, it was Rozier connecting with Graham on a transition triple, putting the Hornets up by five. Indiana eventually got a chance to tie the score in the final 20 seconds, but couldn’t get the equalizer to fall.

“I’m really proud of them,” said Coach Borrego after the win. “Right now, we’re one of the better clutch teams in the NBA. Our guys execute, play with poise, confidence on both ends of the floor. We found a way to close on both ends of the floor against a veteran team that most nights against a young team, they probably close this game out. These plays were made by the entire group, a young group on both ends of the floor. I’m extremely proud of their growth.”

Rozier (19 points), Graham (14), Zeller (12) and Gordon Hayward (11) made it all five starters in double figures for the second straight game, with Graham dishing out a game-high 10 assists for his third double-double of the campaign and first since Dec. 26. LaMelo Ball also added 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench.

Domantas Sabonis had another monstrous performance for Indiana, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, 11 rebounds and six assists for his NBA-leading 18th double-double of the season. Malcolm Brogdon (21 points), Myles Turner (20), Jeremy Lamb (12) and Doug McDermott (11) also had at least 10 points for the Pacers, who saw their four-game winning streak against the Hornets come to an end.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 51% from the field, which included a season-high-tying 16-of-37 mark from three-point range (43%). The Hornets also won the rebounding battle by three (42-39), assisted on 35 of 43 made baskets and outscored the Indiana bench, 33-24.

The Hornets will now close out their three-game homestand with the second leg of a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks, starting on Saturday night at 8 PM EST. Catch all the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.