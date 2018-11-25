Hornets Wrapping Up Short Trip Against Hawks

With another close loss in Oklahoma City behind them, the Charlotte Hornets will look to finish off their brief two-game voyage on a positive note when they battle the Atlanta Hawks starting tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

These Southeast Division rivals will be squaring off for the second time this season and twice in the next four days. Charlotte beat the Hawks at home on Nov. 6, 113-102, capping the win with a big 32-point fourth-quarter (14-of-21 from the field), a frame that included 11 assisted baskets and a 12-6 rebounding differential.

Former seven-year Hawk, Marvin Williams had a season-high 20 points in this contest and has slowly been rounding into his trademark three-and-D form over the last couple of weeks. In seven outings since first playing Atlanta, Williams is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.4 steals, while knocking down 12-of-31 shots from distance (38.7 percent).

Although the Hawks have lost 10 straight and 14 of their last 15, help is on the way with forward John Collins’ recent return from an ankle injury. A member of the NBA All-Rookie Second Team last season, the Wake Forest product is a smooth, versatile big man who is averaging 13.0 points on 60.6 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four outings thus far this year.

Game Note – On Friday night in Oklahoma City, Williams crossed the career 10,000-point threshold, becoming the fourth active player from the 2005 NBA Draft class to reach this milestone. The other three are Chris Paul, Lou Williams and Raymond Felton.

Classic Fact – Gerald Wallace scored a then career-high 41 points in a 125-117 win over the Hawks on March 28, 2006, which was the first 40-point game by a Charlotte player since NBA basketball returned to the city in 2004 and also currently the most in franchise history against Atlanta. Wallace topped this mark with a personal-best 42-point game against the Knicks on Jan. 31, 2007.