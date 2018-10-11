Hornets Wrapping Up Preseason Schedule in Dallas

The Hornets hit the floor one last time for exhibition play as they finish off the preseason with a road date against the Dallas Mavericks starting at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

Charlotte will be welcoming back a jetlagged bunch of Mavericks, who recently returned to Dallas following a pair of contests in China. Both teams are averaging about 33-34 three-point attempts per preseason outing, although the Hornets are playing at a far faster pace than their hosts right now (5.75 possessions more per 48 minutes).

Coming off a 20-point performance in a home win over Chicago, Hornets leading scorer Kemba Walker looks to have found his stride with the start of the regular season just five days away. He’ll be matched up against sophomore sensation Dennis Smith Jr. (15.3 PPG), who has been the driving offensive force for Dallas with Harrison Barnes on the sidelines (hamstring).

Factor in Jeremy Lamb and Slovenian rookie Luka Dončić, and there’s a pair of strong backcourt units in this game that should provide a solid test for the opposing sides in the preseason finale for both teams.

Fun Fact – Hornets center Willy Hernangómez and Dončić were teammates on Real Madrid in the Spanish Liga ACB during the 2015-16 season. Dallas’ 7-2 big man Salah Mejri (2013-15) is also an alum of the organization.