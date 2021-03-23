Hornets Wrapping Up All-West Road Trip in Houston

Charlotte Hornets (21-21) at Houston Rockets (12-30)

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 8 PM EST (Toyota Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 119-94 on Feb. 8, 2021 in Charlotte, NC

Hornets Respond Following LaMelo Ball’s Wrist Injury

Three blowout losses to start Charlotte’s five-game road trip were compounded after learning on Sunday night that star rookie guard LaMelo Ball would be sidelined indefinitely with a fractured right wrist. Twenty-four hours later, the Hornets retook the court and stepped up for a morale-boosting 100-97 road win in San Antonio. In typical fashion, it was another clutch-time victory highlighted by a go-ahead Terry Rozier three-pointer with just over 90 seconds remaining. It’ll take a few more outings to fully adjust to Ball’s extended absence, but the short-handed Hornets certainly proved they’re capable of overcoming the unforeseen adversity.

Rockets Finally Snap NBA-Season-High 20-Game Slide

The dark cloud that had been hovering over the Rockets organization the last several weeks finally disappeared on Monday evening after the team notched a badly-needed 117-99 home win over Toronto, putting an end to a franchise-record 20-game losing streak. It marked the team’s first victory since knocking off Memphis back on Feb. 4, which at the time, had moved the squad’s record to 11-10. The prospect of Charlotte facing a Houston team still searching for that long-awaited win has since been lifted, although after enduring six weeks of losing, the Rockets are perhaps even hungrier now after finally tasting triumph.

Expect Houston’s Rotation to Look Much Different This Time Around

Charlotte knocked off Houston back on Feb. 8, thanks largely to winning the fourth quarter by a lopsided 29-7 margin in route to a 25-point victory. Neither John Wall, Christian Wood, Eric Gordon (out again tonight) or the recently-added Kevin Porter Jr. played in the contest, while then-starters DeMarcus Cousins (released) and PJ Tucker (traded) have since moved on. Wall is averaging 21.3 points on a poor 34% shooting percentage and 8.0 assists over his past three games, while Wood is putting up an identical 21.3 points with a 58% efficiency, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in four appearances following a month-long absence.

Preview Quote

“We’re definitely going to miss [LaMelo]. We have to adjust and this is who we got. We’re missing a special player, a great player, but this is part of the NBA. We have to work with what we’ve got and make it happen. No excuses. We feel great to be back in the win column and we just want to keep it going and build off it.” – Terry Rozier after the team’s win in San Antonio on Monday night

Final Thoughts

Dealt their biggest blow of the season from an adversity standpoint thus far, the Hornets regrouped for perhaps one of the most important and resilient wins of the season in San Antonio. Finishing the road trip with a second consecutive victory against a not-to-be-overlooked Houston team would be huge for a Hornets squad that has a pair of tough contests looming against Miami and Phoenix back in Charlotte over the weekend.

Additional Notes

G Kevin Porter Jr. (right quad soreness) did not play for Houston on Monday night. G Dante Exum (right calf strain), G Eric Gordon (right groin strain), F David Nwaba (right wrist sprain) and G Victor Oladipo (right quad injury maintenance) were also inactive… Charlotte has won the last two head-to-head meetings with the Rockets after dropping all but one of the previous 17… The Hornets have lost 15 consecutive road games in Houston (last win: 90-87 on Dec. 22, 2004).