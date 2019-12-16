Hornets’ Win Streak, Road Trip Ends with Loss to Indiana

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Zeller & Biyombo Highlights | Coach Borrego | Cody Zeller

An overall encouraging three-game road trip wrapped up on a sour note for the Charlotte Hornets as they fell to the hometown Indiana Pacers, 107-85, on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Starting in place of the injured PJ Washington (fractured right fifth finger) Cody Zeller finished with a team-high 19 points, 12 rebounds and two assists, good for his seventh double-double of the season. Fellow big man Bismack Biyombo added 11 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, which included eight boards on the offensive end.

Trailing by 15 at the break, Charlotte outscored Indiana, 22-13, in the third quarter after holding Indiana to just 24.0% shooting (1-of-12 from three) in the frame. Now leading 72-66, the Pacers responded with an 11-4 run to open the fourth, pushing the advantage back up to 13 with 8:46 remaining on the clock. The Hornets never got close again, losing for the sixth time in seven visits to Indianapolis.

“Indiana is a very good team. They’re deep. Their bench is one of their strengths,” said Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “Give them credit. We did not shoot the ball well tonight. I thought the Pacers played well. They made shots and unfortunately, we didn’t get enough stops there down the stretch. Give our guys a lot of credit – it was a good road trip.”

He added, “Indiana plays a little bit bigger to start, so we started the first four or five minutes with our bigs. I liked it. I think it gives us physicality, defense and depending on the matchups moving forward, obviously it’s a look we’re going to continue to look at.”

Malik Monk (14 points), Devonte’ Graham (12) and Miles Bridges (10) each scored in double figures as well for the Hornets. In addition to Washington, Charlotte was also still without Nic Batum (left hand discomfort) and Marvin Williams (right knee soreness).

Aaron Holiday led Indiana with a game-high 23 points and six rebounds in just 20 minutes off the bench. Myles Turners added 14 points, 10 rebounds and a game-high five blocks, Domantas Sabonis also doubled-doubled with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 11 points and seven assists.

Charlotte finished the night shooting just 31.0% from the field, by far its lowest mark in any game this season (previous low: 36.6% at Milwaukee on Nov. 30), although had just 10 total turnovers. Indiana tallied 30 assists on 40 made field goals and shot 45.5% from the field.

The Hornets will now return home to face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Dec. 17, starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.