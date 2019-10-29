Hornets’ West Coast Swing Crosses Midway Point in Sacramento

The Charlotte Hornets are vying for their first road win of the season and will see if third time’s the charm as they take on a struggling Sacramento Kings team beginning tonight at 10 PM EST at the Golden 1 Center.

Despite dropping Monday night’s meeting with the L.A. Clippers, Hornets Head Coach James Borrego was pleased with his team’s overall showing. Charlotte has already played three top-10 offensive teams, though this evening’s opponent ranks 29th in this category (94.3 rating). Still though, the youthful Hornets can’t afford to endure any bad stretches, particularly on the road.

“Young guys tend to relax at one point of the game and to win in this league, you have to sustain it,” said Borrego after Monday’s game. “A lot of teams have the luxury of giving up a quarter and still being able to get back in it. We don’t have that luxury. We have to play consistent for 48 minutes, for four quarters, and it takes time.”

Sacramento missed the playoffs by just one spot last season and is off to a rough start under new Head Coach Luke Walton, having dropped each of its first four games by an average of 19.5 points. The Kings reshuffled their depth a bit this past offseason by adding Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza, Cory Joseph and Richaun Holmes in free agency.

Guards De’Aaron Fox (16.3 PPG on 39.2% shooting) and Buddy Hield (14.3 PPG on 35.1% shooting) are leading the team in scoring. Sacramento will be without reigning All-Rookie First-Team forward Marvin Bagley III, who suffered a fractured right thumb on Opening Night against Phoenix. Nemanja Bjelica has been starting in his place (8.3 PPG on 44.3% shooting in 3 GS).

Game Notes: Sacramento C Harry Giles III (left knee soreness) has missed each of the Kings’ first four games… The Hornets have won six of their eight meetings with Sacramento since the start of the 2015-16 NBA season… Hornets G Malik Monk and Kings G De’Aaron Fox were teammates at the University of Kentucky during the 2016-17 season.