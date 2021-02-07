Hornets Welcome Wizards for Sunday Matinee Game

Charlotte Hornets (10-13) vs. Washington Wizards (5-14)

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 1 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Wizards won, 121-107, on Jan. 30, 2020 in Washington, DC

Rookie LaMelo Ball Steps Up Big in Loss to Jazz

After getting Terry Rozier back on Friday night following a two-game absence, the Hornets then lost fellow guard Devonte’ Graham midway through the second quarter thanks to a strained left groin. Charlotte hovered within striking distance at times in the second half in what ultimately became a 138-119 loss to the Utah Jazz thanks largely to LaMelo Ball’s career-high 34 points and eight assists. This outing marked the highest-scoring output by a Hornets rookie since 1993 and the team might need another big-time performance from Ball if Graham can’t go today.

Wizards Enter with NBA’s Leading Scorer in Bradley Beal

Undoubtedly the brightest spot for the visitors this season has been the play of guard Bradley Beal, who currently leads the league in scoring with a career-high 33.3 points per game on 47% and 35% shooting. The former Florida Gator hit a wall on Friday night in Miami though, finishing with a season-low seven points on just 1-of-14 shooting in a 27-point loss to the Heat. The Wizards have gotten spotty scoring production at times from other areas of the roster – most notably Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura and Dāvis Bertāns – although look for the Hornets to make Beal the overwhelming priority on the defensive end.

Charlotte Needs to Take Advantage of Washington’s Defensive Struggles

While the Wizards currently find themselves in the middle of the pack in offense this season (110.3), they do own the NBA’s second-worst defensive rating (116.2), ahead of only the Sacramento Kings. Washington’s opponents lead the league in field-goal percentage (49%), rank third in three-point percentage (39%) and then second in free-throw attempts per game (27.6). Charlotte’s offense has been humming along better lately and converting easy opportunities via ball movement should help give the defense more time to get set against the league’s top-ranked team in pace (104.32 possessions per 48 minutes).

Preview Quote

“We’ve had flashes playing really well in [our last two] games. Tough, really good opponents and for the most part, we played even except for one quarter. In losses, you try and take some of the things you did well and build on them. Certainly, Sunday is a huge game for us. We have to learn from this game and get ready for that one.” – Gordon Hayward following Friday’s loss to Utah

Final Thoughts

All things considered, the Hornets have looked pretty impressive at times over their past six outings, the previous two of which were each against one of the NBA conference leaders (Philadelphia and Utah). Washington’s record isn’t necessarily indicative of its talent level and the team will still provide a tough matchup for the Hornets thanks to a potentially explosive offense and quick-moving tempo.

Additional Notes

F PJ Washington (right foot sprain) missed his second straight game on Friday night for Charlotte… The Hornets were originally scheduled to host Portland for this game before Washington was swapped in as the opponent. This will serve as a makeup for the teams’ Jan. 20 postponed meeting… Charlotte has won six straight at home against Washington (last loss: 109-99 on Jan. 23, 2017)… After having six games postponed in the middle of January because of COVID-related issues, the Wizards then dropped four in a row, although have won two of their last four outings.