Hornets Welcome Rockets to Close Out Homestand

The Hornets will look to finish off a four-game homestand on a winning note as they play host to the three-point-shooting-heavy Houston Rockets starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte.

Houston has won all but one of its last 15 meetings with the Hornets, a stretch that began way back on March 16, 2011. The Rockets are 6-5 since Jan. 27 and although own the NBA’s second-best offensive rating (114.2), their defensive rating is sixth-worst in the NBA (112.0), ahead of only Washington, New York, Atlanta, Phoenix and Cleveland.

This will likely be the fourth consecutive appearance for Jeremy Lamb as a reserve after Coach Borrego moved him out of the starting lineup for Miles Bridges in order to incorporate more offense into the second unit. It’ll probably take some more time to adjust, but Lamb has looked solid with averages of 12.0 PPG on 42.9 FG%, 4.3 RPG, 2.7 APG and 2.7 SPG in his three outings since the All-Star Break.

Although he started the previous 25 games for Houston, Eric Gordon appears to have also returned to the bench if Monday’s game against Atlanta is any evidence. The 2017 Sixth Man of the Year Award winner had a rough start to his 10th NBA season, although has righted the ship a bit with averages of 16.1 PPG on 41.1 FG% and 34.9 3P% over nine games this month.

Gordon’s shooting efficiency is way down this season, but he’s still averaging the fifth-most three-point attempts per game in the NBA (8.7). As a team, the Rockets fire over seven more threes a game than any other team in the league, which means the Hornets need to put a massive emphasis on perimeter defense if they hope to pull out a much-needed victory.

Game Note – The Rockets are the only team the Hornets have yet to face this season… James Harden’s 32-game streak with at least 30 points ended on Monday against Atlanta. It was the second-longest such run in NBA history… Houston is the third-slowest team in the NBA this season (98.3 possessions/48 minutes).

Classic Fact – Charlotte swiped a franchise-record 24 steals from the Rockets on Nov. 30, 1989. Two years later, the Hornets recorded another franchise best against Houston, pulling down 29 offensive rebounds on Dec. 20, 1991.