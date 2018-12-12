Hornets Welcome Pistons to Open Season-Long Homestand

The Hornets get another crack at that elusive three-game win streak as they begin an important, season-long five-game homestand against the Pistons, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.

These teams met in Detroit back on Nov. 11, with the Hornets picking up a 113-103 win thanks to 24 points apiece from the point guard duo of Kemba Walker and Tony Parker. The Pistons got a career-high 23 points on 6-of-9 three-point shooting from Reggie Bullock, although he’s missed five-straight games with an ankle injury and his status for this outing is still unknown.

Walker racked up another 25 points in Sunday’s win in New York – his most since Nov. 23 – and looks to be finding his shot a bit after going through a minor shooting slump. Even so, the eighth-year veteran is still finding other ways to contribute as evidenced by his career-high marks in rebounds (4.4) and assists (6.2) to go along with 1.4 steals over 26 games this season.

The two-time All-Star will be paired up against Reggie Jackson, who is also in a funk right now. Jackson is averaging just 11.0 points on 37.9 percent shooting over his last five games and owns the worst defensive rating of any Piston with at least 15 games played this season (110.3). On paper, things look favorable for Walker as he’ll look to take advantage of a thin Detroit backcourt that will also be without Ish Smith (right adductor muscle tear).

Game Note – Detroit is sixth in the league in second-chance points scored per game (15.2). Charlotte’s last two wins have come against Denver and New York, who rank third and tied for fourth, respectively, in the NBA in this category.

Classic Fact – The Hornets allowed just 18 rebounds in a 104-96 win over the Pistons on Nov. 28, 2001, the fewest given up in a single game in franchise history. P.J. Brown alone had 20 rebounds by himself for Charlotte, more than the entire Detroit roster combined.