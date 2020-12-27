Hornets Welcome Brooklyn to Close Out All-Home Back-to-Back

By Sam Perley

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets (Spectrum Center)

Sunday, Dec. 27 at 7 PM EST

Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Go App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Brooklyn won, 115-86 on Feb. 22, 2020 in Charlotte

Increasing the Offensive Efficiency at the Basket

Through two games, the Hornets have done an excellent job of attacking the basket on offense – they just haven’t been nearly as successful finishing when they get there though. The team is currently averaging 36.5 field-goal attempts per game from within five feet, which is fifth-most in the NBA, although their conversion rate in this area ranks just 24th (56.2%). Facing a Brooklyn squad that is humming in the scoring department right now, Charlotte simply can’t afford to not be capitalizing on relatively makeable attempts in close proximity to the rim for too much longer.

Charlotte Gets First Look at Brooklyn’s Superstar Duo

It’s been a long time since the Hornets saw either Kevin Durant (March 31, 2019) or Kyrie Irving (March 23, 2019) on an NBA court with each player dealing with significant injury issues over the past 12-18 months. So far, so good this season though for the superstar pairing, which is averaging 57.0 combined points on 57% shooting (65% from three) over Brooklyn’s 2-0 start. How Charlotte chooses to approach and contain Durant and Irving on the defensive end – not an easy task by any means though – will be a major factor in whether the Hornets can put themselves in position for a home victory.

Pivotal Battle Between the Bench Units

Brooklyn currently boasts the NBA’s fifth-highest scoring bench at 46.0 points per game just a few days into the season. This particular unit is led by Caris LeVert (15.0 points; third-highest mark on the team) and Jarrett Allen (8.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks), with newcomers Landry Shamet and Jeff Green also working into the mix as well. Charlotte’s second unit needs to hold its own against a talented Nets counterpart, which will be instrumental in the hosts not falling behind by too much and being forced to dig out of another hole for a third straight game.

Preview Quote

“We just have to go back to having fun. We are all out there thinking too much. So, we just need to go back to having fun, swinging the ball around, playing great defense and getting out in transition. We are a great transition team and we aren’t getting out in transition enough.” – Miles Bridges

Final Thoughts

On paper, this might be one of Charlotte’s toughest matchups of the season with many already penciling in the Nets as the Eastern Conference’s leading contender for the NBA Finals next summer. How the young Hornets respond to an opponent of this magnitude will certainly be interesting and if they can simply stay focused on their own gameplan, there’s no reason why they can’t put themselves in position for their first win of the season tonight.

Additional Notes

C Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) will not play for Brooklyn… The road team has won five of the last six head-to-head meetings between the Hornets and Nets (Brooklyn has the only home win, a 111-104 victory on Dec. 6, 2019 at Barclays Center)… Devonte’ Graham is looking to become just the third NBA player in the last five years to lead off the regular season with three consecutive points-assists double-doubles (John Wall, Malcolm Brogdon)

Listen to "Episode 5- Breakdown of Hornets vs. OKC & Preview vs. Brooklyn 12-27-20" on Spreaker.