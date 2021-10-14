Hornets Waive Crutcher and McGriff

October 14, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived guard Jalen Crutcher and forward Cameron McGriff.

Crutcher made one appearance during the preseason, totaling three points, one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes vs. Dallas. In four games for Milwaukee at the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in Las Vegas. Crutcher played four seasons at Dayton from 2017-21 and averaged 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 24 games as a senior.

McGriff did not appear in a preseason contest for the Hornets. He was a member of the Hornets Summer League roster that competed in Las Vegas. McGriff spent the 2020-21 season playing for Okapi Aalst of the BNXT League in Belgium where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 27 games. He played four seasons at Oklahoma State from 2016-20, averaging 9.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 132 career games with the Cowboys.

The Hornets roster currently stands at 18 players.