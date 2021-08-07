Hornets Waive Caleb Martin

August 7, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived forward Caleb Martin.

In his second season with the Hornets, Martin averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.4 minutes per game, appearing in 53 games. Over his two seasons with Charlotte from 2019-21, Martin posted averages of 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.0 minutes per game in 71 career games.

Undrafted out of Nevada in the 2019 NBA Draft, Martin originally signed with the Hornets on July 31, 2019.