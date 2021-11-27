Hornets Tie Franchise Record With 23 3-Pointers in Home Win

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Kelly Oubre Jr. Postgame | Gordon Hayward Postgame

A franchise-record-tying 23 3-pointers against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves propelled the Charlotte Hornets to a 133-115 blowout victory at Spectrum Center on Friday night, the team’s fifth straight win at home and eighth in its last nine overall appearances.

Leading by two after the opening frame, Charlotte outscored Minnesota, 38-30, in the second – a point shy of matching its highest-scoring quarter of the season – to take a 10-point advantage into the break. The hosts continued to bury the Timberwolves in the second half with an avalanche of threes, matching the team record with 23 long balls on just 40 attempts (57.5%).

“We obviously shot the ball very well, but the ball was moving,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “We were getting good shots at the three. The unselfish spirit was there, the ball movement was there and this profile has been there for the last ten games. Just tonight, it all came together on our home court. Everybody was making shots and obviously when you do that, you’re going to score what we scored tonight.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a game-high 27 points on a career-high-tying 7-of-13 from three to lead seven Charlotte players in double figures. LaMelo Ball (10 points, 13 assists) double-doubled for the fifth time in six games, while Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points in the loss.

Charlotte dished out 32 assists on 49 made baskets, its most in a game since Nov. 10 and tied for the second highest single-game total of the season thus far. In addition to new campaign bests for threes and three-point percentage, the Hornets also notched seasonal highs in points scored and field-goal percentage (55.7%), against a Wolves team that ranked 2nd in the NBA in defensive rating (97.8) during its now-ended five-game winning streak.

Added Borrego, “These games are great for me. As a coach, I get to sit back and watch them all play together. Everybody that stepped on the floor contributed. They played hard, they played well. We didn’t get our minutes too high, so on a back-to-back, that should help us going into Houston tomorrow.”

“It’s the most fun form of basketball when everyone’s getting involved, everyone’s scoring, everyone gets touches, the win more than anything,” said Gordon Hayward, who bounced back with 18 points, six assists and three blocks in the victory. “I thought it was a big home win for us. The crowd was great. Overall, a great game for us.”

The Hornets will now close out the back-to-back set on Saturday night against the Rockets starting at 8 PM ET at the Toyota Center.