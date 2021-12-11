Short-Handed Hornets Scrape Together Wild Victory

More Coverage: Game Gallery

Dealt another blow in the personnel department with two more players sidelined earlier in the day, Head Coach James Borrego kept it pretty simply before his team’s Friday night home game against the Sacramento Kings. “Play with aggression, play with great spirit, compete your tail off and let’s go get a win,” he said. Four hours later, that’s exactly what the Charlotte Hornets did, closing out their homestand with a chaotic 124-123 victory at Spectrum Center.

“That was probably the proudest I’ve been of a team in my four years here,” said Borrego afterwards. “Just the resiliency, the never-give-in (mentality), the fight, the perseverance and just the buy-in. I love this group. I’m just so proud. I couldn’t be prouder. And I was too after the last couple games, but to go out there more undermanned – seven of our top ten rotation players out – those guys in that locker room deserve the credit.”

The Hornets battled back from a 12-point third-quarter deficit, eventually pulling ahead by five with 2:15 to go in the game. Following a 6-0 Kings run, Cody Martin nailed a left-wing three-pointer, then De’Aaron Fox tied the score after two free throws. Martin then split two freebies with five seconds left after his and-1 layup was overturned, then fouled Fox in transition. With a chance to go ahead or at least send things to overtime, Fox missed his only two shots from the line of the night, then watched two frantic Sacramento tip-in attempts roll off the rim at the horn.

Added Borrego, “This just fell our way. We hit a shot, made a play and things turned for us. Obviously, that could have been the same thing in the Philadelphia games (earlier this week). They played with that same mentality. Very fortunate [on the Fox misses]. We were due for one. I think we’ve only had seven or eight half-court heaves go in against us all year. I do believe over the course of the season, these balance out. Our group deserved this one.”

Rookie James Bouknight exploded for a career-high 24 points (6-of-8 from three) and six rebounds off the bench, with Miles Bridges (23), Kelly Oubre Jr. (22), Martin (career-high-tying 19) and Gordon Hayward (19) all scoring at least 19 points. Fox had 31 points for the Kings, who lost for the fifth consecutive time in Charlotte.

“I think the feeling is kind of surreal,” said Bouknight. “I knew I was capable of this and I knew my coaches knew I was capable of this. This is just a testament to our chemistry as a team. Having veterans and older guys standing by you and telling you to stay ready. Miles Bridges has been telling me all year my time was going to come and today it came.”

It’s been quite a week for the Hornets, who still have five players in Health and Safety Protocols and two more – PJ Washington and Nick Richards – dealing with non-COVID illnesses. Every win counts the same in the standings, but this one will be remembered for a long time, considering the unforeseen and at times, almost insurmountable, circumstances the team has had to lately endure.

The Hornets will now begin a long six-game, All-Western Conference road trip on Monday, Dec. 13 against the Dallas Mavericks beginning at 8:30 PM ET.