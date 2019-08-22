Hornets Venom GT Unveils Design of Home Court

August 22, 2019 – Hornets Venom GT, the NBA 2K League team that will debut in 2020, has unveiled the design of the team’s home court.

The court features the team’s logo at center court, with teal baselines and black sidelines. Each teal baseline includes the Hornets Venom GT word mark, while the black sidelines have the NBA 2K League logo on one and wordmark on the other.

The floor features a cell pattern that will be familiar to Hornets fans, which becomes lighter as it gets closer to center court. The free-throw lanes are black, while court markings such as the center-court line, three-point line and free-throw line, appear in white.

