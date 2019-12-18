Hornets Use Balanced Effort to Down Sacramento

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Monk Highlights | Coach Borrego | Malik Monk | Bismack Biyombo | Cody Zeller

An outstanding defensive effort and a huge night on the glass keyed another win for the Charlotte Hornets as they defeated the Sacramento Kings, 110-102, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Spectrum Center.

Malik Monk led the hosts with a game-high 23 points (14 in the fourth quarter) on 9-of-12 shooting, a career-high 10 rebounds and four assists for his first NBA double-double. Monk is the second-ever Hornets reserve with at least 20 points on 75.0% shooting and 10 rebounds in a single game, coincidently joining now Kings VP of Basketball Operations Vlade Divac (April 3, 1998 vs. Indiana).

“I was attacking the rim, not being too passive and just looking to score first,” said Monk following the win. “When [Sacramento sent help defense], that’s when I passed the ball and made the right play, so I am thankful for my teammates. We had a lot of energy. We kept our composure, stayed together, and kept fighting, too.”

Trailing 81-80 with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth, the Hornets embarked on a 21-7 run over the next six minutes to open up a 13-point advantage over the Kings. Sacramento made a couple of responses here and there down the stretch, but never got closer than eight the rest of the way, losing for the eighth time in 10 meetings with Charlotte.

“Our defense is trending the right way, you can see that,” said Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “We can feel it as a team. There’s real ownership about our defense right now, nothing easy. That’s really been the key to this last four, five, six-game run for us. There’s just more attention to that end of the floor, more physicality, more defense. Just proud of our guys.”

Cody Zeller racked up 17 points and nine rebounds in place of the injured PJ Washington. Marvin Williams returned from a five-game absence, finishing with 16 points off the bench, while Devonte’ Graham (15), Terry Rozier (11) and Bismack Biyombo (10) joined him in double figures. Biyombo also added a game-high 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of season and third in the past five games.

De’Aaron Fox came back from a 17-game absence (left ankle sprain), finishing with a team-high 19 points and eight assists off the bench for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes (14), Marvin Bagley III (14), Buddy Hield (14), Nemanja Bjelica (12), Richaun Holmes (11) and Bogdan Bogdanović (10) all scored in double figures as well for the Kings.

Charlotte dominated the rebounding battle, 51-33, and converted 19-of-27 free-throw attempts (70.4%), while the Kings went just 12-of-13 from the line (92.3%). Sacramento shot just 41.3% from the field and 35.0% from three-point range.

The Hornets will close out their back-to-back set tomorrow night, Wednesday, Dec. 18, on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers beginning at 7 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.