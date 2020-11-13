Hornets Unveil City Edition Court Design for 2020-21 Season

Complete Coverage on buzzcityminted.com

November 13, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled a new City Edition court design that will be used for games in which the Hornets wear the corresponding City Edition uniform at Spectrum Center during the 2020-21 season. After having a Classic Edition court during the last three seasons, the Hornets will now have a City Edition court for the first time. The court unveiling is presented by Founding Level and Official Jersey Patch Partner LendingTree.

Like the City Edition uniform, the court features a mint, gold and granite color scheme that celebrates Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s, while also incorporating the state rock of North Carolina.

Highlights of the design include:

The court features the “Buzz City” logo at center court outlined in gold and mint

A tonal mint-colored cell pattern fills the area between the three-point line and free-throw lane

A gold and graphite version of the secondary logo appears inside the three-point lines

The free-throw lane is graphite with gold lines

The court apron is graphite with gold accents on the home time end of the court and mint accents on the visiting team end

A “coin-ridged” stripe matching the pinstripes on the City Edition uniform runs throughout the apron

The baseline near the home bench says “Charlotte” in gold and the baseline near the visiting bench says “Hornets” in mint

The apron has a gold “C” in the official team font at center court, similar to the waistband of the City Edition shorts and reminiscent of the “C” that appeared on coins from the Charlotte Mint