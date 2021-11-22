Hornets Unveil Black Friday Deals on Tickets, Merchandise

November 22, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled Black Friday deals on tickets and merchandise in preparation for the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Regular-priced tickets to Hornets home games taking place from December 6 – January 2 will have no accompanying fees for purchases made between 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App, or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Group, student/military discount and resale tickets are excluded from this promotion.

Eligible games include Monday, December 6, and Wednesday, December 8, against the Philadelphia 76ers; Friday, December 10, against the Sacramento Kings; Monday, December 27, against the Houston Rockets; and Sunday, January 2, against the Phoenix Suns.

The Hornets Fan Shop at Spectrum Center will offer 30% of all regular-priced merchandise except for shoes and jerseys on Black Friday during regular operating hours of 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The discount is only available during regular store hours and will not be offered that night during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In addition, HornetsFanShop.com will offer visitors 20% off a purchase of $75 or more on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday with the code SPEND75.