Hornets Unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform

November 1, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets unveiled today a new Nike NBA City Edition uniform to be worn during the 2021-22 NBA season, in association with Official Jersey Patch Partner LendingTree. As part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season, Nike and the NBA sought to pay tribute to teams’ most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform. Some of the topics identified for the Hornets include the unveiling of the original colors and uniforms; the early to mid-1990s teams with Muggsy Bogues, Dell Curry, Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning; the atmosphere of the Charlotte Coliseum; and the return of the Hornets name to Charlotte in 2014.

“We’re excited to honor so many important and memorable pieces of our history through the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “This uniform reflects many of the defining moments the Hornets and our fans have celebrated over more than three decades and truly showcases our franchise’s evolution over the years.”

The 2021-22 Nike NBA Hornets City Edition uniform juxtaposes throwback elements from previous uniforms, as well as several non-uniform design cues, to tell a holistic story of the evolution of the team and brand from the inaugural season of 1988-89, through the return of the Hornets name to Charlotte in 2014, to the present day.

The front of the jersey features a script “Charlotte” wordmark that has never been used before on a Hornets uniform. The use of script calls back to the popular design of pennants that hung in the background when the original Hornets uniforms were unveiled in 1988. The numbers on the front and back of the jersey are in the current Hornets font, while the player name on the back appears in the classic Hornets font. The number on the front of the jersey is right justified, reminiscent of the uniforms worn by the Bobcats from 2004-2009 and 2012-2014. The jersey also includes the anthem “EST. 1988” in the classic Hornets font on the bottom right front above the jocktag, acknowledging the franchise’s founding.

The uniform includes the familiar multicolored pinstripes from the original Hornets uniforms worn from 1988-1997, along with a vertically gradated cell pattern that pays tribute to the court design from the Charlotte Coliseum. The shorts feature a classic Hornets logo on one leg and a script “Hornets” wordmark on the other. The waistband has an “H” logo with “Buzz City” written across it in a subtle nod to the secondary “H” logo that appeared on the waistband of the original Hornets uniforms in 1988.

Like all Hornets uniforms, the right chest of the City Edition jersey features the Jumpman logo of NIKE, Inc.’s Jordan Brand and the left chest sports the logo of LendingTree, now in its fifth season as the team’s Official Jersey Patch Partner.

“Charlotte’s uniforms changed the game the day they arrived, and Nike, Inc. partnered with the Hornets to help them remain one of the most stylish teams in the league,” said Aaron Cain, Vice President/General Manager, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “This season’s Nike NBA City Edition Uniform features the legendary teal and celebrates iconic elements like the multicolored pinstripes and the court design from the Charlotte Coliseum. And, with the added mark of the Jordan Brand Jumpman, they’ll give fans a reason to take flight this season on and off the court.”

In addition, the Hornets announced plans to bring back the classic court that was used for select games from 2018-2020 for the eight home games in which the team will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform, which are being dubbed “Hive 75 Nights” and will include celebrations of the history of the NBA and the franchise. The court is based on the design used at the Charlotte Coliseum beginning in 1995 and features the classic Hornets logo at midcourt with a teal trail leading to the sideline, the free-throw lines as part of basketballs and a teal cell pattern within the free-throw lanes. The classic court will also feature “EST. 1988” in the classic Hornets font on the apron at center court, matching the anthem decoration above the jocktag on the Nike NBA City Edition jersey.

The season’s first “Hive 75 Night” is Friday, November 12, when the Hornets host the New York Knicks at Spectrum Center. Additional games include Monday, December 27, against the Houston Rockets; Saturday, January 8, against the Milwaukee Bucks; Sunday, January 23, against the Atlanta Hawks; Wednesday, February 9, against the Chicago Bulls; Saturday, February 12, against the Memphis Grizzlies; Saturday, March 19, against the Dallas Mavericks; and Friday, March 25, against the Utah Jazz. The Hornets will also wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform nine times in road contests, for a total of 17 games on the season.

Nike NBA City Edition jerseys are expected to be available at retail outlets, including HornetsFanShop.com on Monday, November 15. The Hornets Fan Shop at Spectrum Center is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and will reopen on Wednesday, November 17.