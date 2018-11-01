Hornets Unveil 2018-19 City Edition Uniforms

Gallery | Video

November 1, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled the City Edition uniform to be worn during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets are scheduled to wear the uniform for the first time on Monday, November 19, when they host the Boston Celtics.

The black uniform once again features the phrase “Buzz City” on the chest plate, though the words and uniform numbers are now teal, with black and teal outlines. The player name is entirely in teal. The sides and back of both the jersey and shorts have a gray pattern designed to represent the wings of a hornet. The jersey also includes the phrase “City of Flight” in teal above the jock tag at the bottom left.

The waistband of the shorts displays an “H” surrounded by wings similar to those on the original Nike Air Jordan I and II shoes. The team’s secondary logo appears in teal on each leg. A flap appears adjacent to the logo on each side, with the one on the right leg concealing a hidden “CHA.”

The logo of LendingTree, a Founding Level Partner and the Official Loan Shopping Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, is featured on the left chest of the jersey, while the Jumpman logo of Nike’s Jordan Brand appears on the right chest, as they do on each of the team’s uniforms.

“The City Edition uniform is inspired by our fans and their passion that transforms Charlotte into Buzz City,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “It represents the civic pride that our organization has for our city and the dedication that our community has for the Hornets. The contrast of the solemn black and vibrant teal evokes the menacing intensity of a hornet and the swarming nature we want opponents to feel when they visit Spectrum Center. We are excited to see the new design worn on the court by our players and in the stands by our fans.”

The Hornets are scheduled to wear the City Edition uniform for 10 home games this season at Spectrum Center, including matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 15 and the Golden State Warriors on February 25, as well as in seven road contests. When the uniforms are worn at home, the game presentation theming will match the focus on the city and the fans, with a unique intro video and other special content. Fans can find out which uniform the Hornets will wear each game by visiting lockervision.nba.com.

The City Edition jersey is expected to be available for sale on November 9 at the Hornets Fan Shop and HornetsFanShop.com. An expanded apparel line around the City Edition uniform including T-shirts, hats, skateboards and more will also be available.