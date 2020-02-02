Hornets Unravel in 2nd Half, Suffer Tough Loss in San Antonio

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Bridges Highlights | Coach Borrego | Miles Bridges

A nearly flawless first half for the Charlotte Hornets was followed by a disastrous final two quarters as they endured a disappointing 114-90 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the AT&T Center.

Fresh off his NBA Rising Stars Challenge selection on Friday afternoon, Miles Bridges finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting (4-of-9 from three), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the defeat. This marks the first time in Bridges’ NBA career he’s recorded consecutive 20-point games after scoring 23 in Washington on Thursday night.

Charlotte led 70-51 with 9:39 left in the third before the Spurs ripped off a 28-4 run to enter the fourth with a five-point advantage. San Antonio scored a back-breaking 16 points on nine Charlotte turnovers in the frame, while the visitors shot just 27.8% and had zero free-throw attempts. The Spurs then kicked off the final 12 minutes with a 17-8 stretch, effectively ending the Hornets’ chances of a victory.

“We turned it over too much, missed shots, they were aggressive. The third quarter cost us,” said Coach Borrego after the loss. “We talked about it at halftime. We knew their pressure was going to pick up. This is just a learning process for a young team and unfortunately, we’re going through that process. The pressure picks up and it’s tough for us. Second halves are tough for us to close out games. This is where we’re at. We own it. This is who we are. We have to get better. The only way to learn this is you have to go through the fire.”

Cody Zeller flirted with a triple-double for the second straight outing, racking up 14 points, a game-high 12 rebounds, a career-high eight assists and two steals. Malik Monk (11 points), Terry Rozier (10) and Willy Hernangómez (10) also scored in double figures, while Devonte’ Graham chipped in eight points and game-high nine assists. On the injury front, PJ Washington (right ankle sprain) did not play for Charlotte.

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the win. Jakob Poeltl had 17 points on a crisp 7-of-8 shooting in 18 minutes off the bench, Derrick White had 12 points and Patty Mills and Trey Lyles each had 11 points for the hometown Spurs, who snapped a two-game losing streak to the Hornets.

Charlotte was outscored 64-27 in the second half, the team’s lowest output over the final two quarters since scoring 23 against the Washington Wizards on March 9, 2015. In total, San Antonio scored 23 points off turnovers during this stretch (had three in the first half and zero in the second quarter).

The Hornets will now return home and start a back-to-back on Monday, Feb. 3 when they face the Orlando Magic starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.