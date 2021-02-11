Hornets Tipping Off Another Homestand Against Timberwolves

Charlotte Hornets (12-14) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-19)

Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 115-108 on Feb. 12, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN

LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards Make First NBA Encounter

Tonight’s matchup marks the inaugural head-to-head NBA meeting between LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, who were taken third and first, respectively, in the 2020 Draft. Ball (14.3 PPG) recently inched ahead of Edwards (13.9) on the rookie scoring leaderboard, although three of the Minnesota guard’s five 20-point games this year have come within his last seven appearances. While Ball has produced at a more historic all-around level already this season, both he and Edwards have certainly already cemented their statuses and then some as worthy top-3 picks.

Karl-Anthony Towns Recently Returns to Timberwolves Lineup

Minnesota’s season has gotten off to a tough start with two-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns appearing in just five games because of injury and Health and Safety Protocols. He returned from a 13-game absence on Wednesday night to finish with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a seven-point home loss to the Clippers. Perhaps having now shook off some rust, one of the NBA’s most talented big men when it comes to offensive versatility, rebounding and play-making will undoubtedly provide a tough test for the Hornets frontcourt rotation in this matchup.

Charlotte Eyeing Advantageous Fast-Break Opportunities

The Timberwolves enter this one allowing the third-most paint points (51.1) and fourth-most fast-break points (14.2) in the NBA, although Towns’ return should help the first area. According to Cleaning the Glass, much of the transition defense damage is coming off live-ball rebounds as the Timberwolves rank last in the NBA in points allowed per 100 possessions in these types of situations (135.9). One of the league leaders when it comes to fast-break scoring, Charlotte needs to push the pace as much as possible to help generate easy offensive looks.

Preview Quote

“I expect us to be better [than we were Wednesday night against Memphis]. We have to be better defensively. Our communication, our attention to detail has to be better. Our shot selection on offense has to be better. Our decision-making has to be better and for the most part this season, it has been. [Wednesday night] was not a good example of that. I’m excited to see how we respond on both ends and it starts on defense.” – Coach Borrego

Final Thoughts

The Hornets had won five of seven outings before hitting a wall on Wednesday night and allowing 23 three-pointers in a 16-point road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Locking up a win tonight against Minnesota would be a great way to start the team’s five-game homestand, particularly with a six-game All-Western Conference road trip looming immediately afterwards.

Additional Notes

G Devonte’ Graham (left groin strain) is questionable to play for the Hornets… G D’Angelo Russell (left leg soreness) and G Jarrett Culver (right ankle sprain) were both out for Minnesota on Wednesday night… These teams are 4-4 against each other since the start of the 2016-17 NBA season (both 2-2 at home)… The Timberwolves have allowed at least 119 points in each of their last three outings (all losses in regulation).