Hornets Tickets for State Farm Play-In Tournament and First Round of NBA Playoffs On Sale Saturday

May 12, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that tickets for all potential home games in the NBA’s new State Farm Play-In Tournament and the first round of the NBA Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The Hornets last night clinched the opportunity to at least participate in the State Farm Play-In Tournament, which features the seventh- through 10th-place teams in each conference. The tournament will take place May 18-21 between the conclusion of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. In the new format, the seventh-place team will host the eighth-place team, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. In addition, the ninth-place team will host the 10th-place team, with the winner moving on to visit the loser of the first game for a matchup in which the winning team will earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.