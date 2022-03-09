Hornets Take Too Long to Get Going in Loss

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Bridges Postgame

As the Charlotte Hornets get closer and closer to the end of the regular season, every game becomes more and more important with just how tightly-contested the Eastern Conference playoff race has become. That’s why starts like the one they had in Tuesday night’s 132-121 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets need to be really few and far between the rest of the way.

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier each had 30 points, with the latter also adding a team-high-tying eight rebounds and four assists. This marked the third time Rozier has crossed the 30-point threshold in his last six outings and the first such occasion for Bridges since his career-high 38-point outing in New York on Jan. 17.

Brooklyn got off to a fast start by forcing five Charlotte turnovers to help build a 34-20 lead through the opening frame. The advantage nearly doubled to 26 by the break and although the Hornets found their footing and outscored the Nets 78-63, in the second half, they never got the deficit any lower than 11.

“Offensively, it looked like we were stuck in the mud in the first quarter,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the loss. “We were getting great shots from three. They made theirs, we missed ours. I think we hung our heads there a little bit. We kept fighting. I liked our resiliency there. We kept battling. We cut it to 12, 13 there. Brooklyn has a couple elite players they went to and they made tough shots.”

“We dug ourselves a hole and it cost us for the rest of the game,” added Rozier. “When we’re down 20, 25, that’s when we’re kind of at our best because we’re trying to fight back, but it’s too late. We gave up a lot of open threes. We could have come out with a better effort, but we didn’t. We have to be ready to go from the jump. We have no room for error right now.”

LaMelo Ball added another 24 points and team-high seven assists and Jalen McDaniels scored two points in eight minutes following a 19-game absence because of a left ankle sprain he suffered back on Jan. 21. Charlotte shot just 13-of-41 from 3-point range (32%), while the Nets connected on a red-hot 18-of-35 attempts (51%).

Brooklyn got an absolutely masterful performance from Kyrie Irving, who put up a season-high 50 points on 15-of-19 shooting and 9-of-12 from distance. This marked the first 50-point game by an opposing player against the Hornets since Jan. 2, 2017 (Jimmy Butler, 52). “Kyrie was special tonight,” added Borrego. “He made tough shots. We double-teamed him, had our best defenders on him. We blitzed him in the pick-and-roll, switched up our coverages. You have to give him credit.”

The Hornets will now look to regroup when they wrap up the all-home back-to-back tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 9 against the Boston Celtics starting at 7 PM ET.