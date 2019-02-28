Hornets Take Rockets Down to the Wire

By Matt Rochinski

The Charlotte Hornets know there is no place for moral victories in the midst of an NBA playoff race. For the second-straight contest, Charlotte took one of the Western Conference’s best teams in the Houston Rockets to the limit before eventually falling, 118-113, on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.

“We just have to keep chipping away,” Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said. “We can’t hang our heads. We’re battling against the top teams right now. We’re giving ourselves a chance. We felt like we gave one away at home here (Saturday) night against Brooklyn. We battled against two tough teams (Golden State on Monday and Houston on Wednesday). We’re right there. We just have to stay with it - don’t hang our heads, move on to the next game, get better, just keep pounding away and this thing will turn in our direction.”

Kemba Walker led the way with a game-high 35 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field (54.5 percent), including four three-pointers. It was Walker’s career-best 20th game of 30+ points this season as he became the eighth player in the NBA to score 30+ points in 20 contests. Walker’s trey in the first quarter also gave him his 200th three-pointer of the season as he became the fifth player in the NBA and first in the Eastern Conference to hit that mark this season. It marks the fifth 200+ three-pointer season in franchise history, with Walker having done so three of those times and Glen Rice and Jason Richardson doing so once each. Walker also filled the stat sheet with five steals, four assists and four rebounds while defending perennial All-Star Chris Paul.

“He’s working extremely hard the entire game. We’re asking him to defend. He had to guard Chris Paul for an entire game,” said Borrego. “Kemba understands he has to play on two ends of the floor. For us to even compete in this game he’s going to have to guard and he did tonight. It’s taxing. Then he has to create on the other end for us every single possession. That’s taxing. We’re asking a lot of him and if it comes down to the stretch, that’s how it goes but he’s battling. He’s giving us everything he has out there.”

Nic Batum continued what is arguably his hottest stretch of the season, dropping 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting (53.8 percent) while grabbing six rebounds, dishing out six assists, swiping two steals and blocking two Rockets shots. It is the fourth-straight game out of the All-Star break that Batum has scored 14+ points. He was also impressive on the defensive end against the best offensive player in the NBA, James Harden, holding him to 30 points on 10-of-29 shooting (34.5 percent), including 1-of-11 (9.1 percent) from long range.

Jeremy Lamb’s impact off the bench continues to be felt as well, as he recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Lamb also got his teammates involved with a team-high-tying six dimes to go with one steal and one block in 32 minutes as a reserve. Unfortunately for Charlotte, no other Hornets reserve would score more than four points.

“I have to find a way to help the second unit better,” said Borrego. “That’s on me. I think Lamb trying to move into that group helps but I have to do a better job trying to help that second unit offensively… I’m looking at everything right now, something to help the bench. The starters were great tonight. They played well. Lamb played well. I think he helped us, but I have to help put that second unit in position to succeed and I’m not doing that right now.”

Charlotte was almost out of this one midway through the second quarter as Houston built a 56-41 lead. But led by their captain and three-time All-Star, the Hornets were unfazed and closed the half behind 18 points from Walker in a 28-6 run that gave Charlotte a 69-62 lead at halftime.

The two teams would battle back and fourth in the second half and the Rockets would hold a 116-111 lead with 1:15 remaining in the contest. Again, Charlotte refused to fold, getting a Walker drive to cut the lead to 116-113 with 1:03 leaf and a stop from Walker against Harden on the defensive end with 41.7 ticks left. Lamb would miss a floater with 27.8 remaining but Batum was there to grab the offensive board, setting up what would have been a game-tying three from Walker on the right side that was too strong with 16.5 left. Harden would hit two free throws 1.7 seconds later to ice the game and give Houston the win.

“I think our guys battled so I was really proud of them,” said Borrego. “I think they executed the game plan to a tee. They competed defensively. I don’t know if we could have done better defensively than we did tonight. We battled to hold them to 21, 28 and 28 in the last three quarters. We gave ourselves a chance. Could we have been better? Yes, but for as explosive as they are, I think our guys did a great job.”

Cody Zeller (13) and Marvin Williams (12) also finished scoring in double figures for the Hornets, while Clint Cappella (23), Paul (17), P.J. Tucker (15) and Gerald Green (15) all had 10+ points in the final box score.

Charlotte now heads to Brooklyn for a 7:30 p.m. tip on Friday against the Nets.