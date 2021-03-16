Hornets Sweep Homestand With Another Last-Minute Win Over Kings

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Gordon Hayward Postgame | Cody Martin Postgame

Just when it looked like the Charlotte Hornets might once again have finally run out of that fourth-quarter magic, a few big plays in the final 90 seconds were just enough to pull out a 122-116 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier (26 points) and Gordon Hayward (25) each had 20-point games in the victory, which was Charlotte’s seventh in its last eight home appearances. The pair combined for 16 of the team’s 31 fourth-quarter points, while also going 7-of-7 from the free-throw line and racking up six assists during the frame as well.

Charlotte had trouble finding its footing defensively the entire night, although still managed to trail by just five heading into the fourth quarter. Down by one with 1:36 remaining, Hayward picked off a Sacramento pass and took it the other way for a go-ahead, and-1 dunk to put the Hornets in front by two. After Sacramento tied the game at the opposite end, Hayward found Rozier for another go-ahead three-pointer with just under a minute left.

After three straight total empty possessions, Rozier drew a foul following an inbounds pass with 26 seconds left, sending him to the line where he drained a pair of free throws. Buddy Hield missed a three-point attempt at the other end and Hayward iced the affair with another two free throws to seal the victory.

“Honestly, I was just making a play, competing,” said Hayward when asked about his go-ahead basket. “In those situations, you definitely cannot lay it up – you have to dunk it and that’s what I did. I think it was a huge momentum play for our team. We have a lot of fearless guys on the team, guys that are not afraid of the moment. It’s huge having different guys step up. It builds confidence for your team when you can rely on multiple guys to hit shots in the clutch.”

LaMelo Ball (16 points), Devonte’ Graham (12), Miles Bridges (10) and PJ Washington (10) were also in double figures for a Charlotte squad that tied its season high with a fourth consecutive win. Bismack Biyombo added six points, a team-high 10 rebounds and two blocks off the bench and Cody Martin chipped in nine points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting and two steals.

De’Aaron Fox had a game-high 29 points and eight assists for the Kings, who feel for the 10th time in 12 head-to-head meetings with Charlotte. Hield (23), Richaun Holmes (17), Harrison Barnes (13) and Marvin Bagley III (12) all had at least 10 points, with Holmes also recording a game-high 15 rebounds and six assists for this 14th double-double of the season. Bagley ended up exiting the game in the second quarter with what turned out to be a fractured left hand.

Charlotte shot 12-of-30 from three-point range (40%), outscored the Kings’ bench by 20 (42-22) and had just nine turnovers after coughing up the ball a season-high 28 times against Toronto two nights earlier. Sacramento shot 56% from the field, but went just 9-of-31 from distance (29%) and 11-of-17 from the free-throw line (65%).

The Hornets will now embark on a five-game, All-Western Conference road trip, which gets going against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 17 starting at 9 PM EST at Ball Arena. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.