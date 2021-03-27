Hornets Survive Late Heat Rally for 3rd Straight Victory

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Malik Monk Postgame | Terry Rozier Postgame

A game that started off looking like a potential blowout affair on Friday night came down to the wire with the Charlotte Hornets coming out on top, 110-105, over the Miami Heat.

Malik Monk had another monstrous outing against the Heat, finishing with 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting after scoring a career-high 36 down in South Beach last month. Monk’s 24 first-half points were tied for the second-most by an NBA reserve this season and were also the second-highest total in any half in franchise history (Adam Morrison, 26; at Minnesota in Feb. 2007).

Charlotte raced out of the gates on fire, knocking down 8-of-13 three-point attempts to take a 40-23 lead, marking the team’s second-highest first-quarter scoring output of the season. Ahead by 30 at one point in the second, the advantage stood at 23 by the break, but Miami capitalized on eight third-quarter Charlotte turnovers to head into the fourth down just 13.

The Heat continued to chip away, drawing to within five with 1:09 remaining. On the next possession, Terry Rozier drained a second-chance corner two-pointer, but Duncan Robinson responded on the other end with a three to trim the deficit back to four. With 28 seconds left, Miami oddly let 18 seconds run off the clock before fouling. Charlotte would go 3-of-4 from the stripe down the stretch, leaving the Heat just too little room to complete the comeback.

“Since the LA trip and LaMelo’s injury, we’re going to have to find ways to squeeze out improvement on our team,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “It’s on the defensive end for us. When we’re locked in defensively, we have the ability to be a pretty dang good defense. The last three games represent that. Miami is a very good team, a very good offense, but I thought in general, our defense is making a serious step here.”

He added, “The first game after a road trip is tough. Our guys came out with the right mindset and give our fans a ton of credit. They love playing in front of the fans and I think they’re adding a different element, a jolt to our season. We just have to ride that. More than anything, we just have to continue to play the right way on both ends of the floor.”

Rozier recorded his first double-double of the season, finishing with 26 points and 11 assists, the latter of which is his most as a Hornet player. Devonte’ Graham (16 points and eight assists) and Gordon Hayward (11 points and nine rebounds) just missed double-doubling and Miles Bridges was also in double figures with 10 points off the bench.

Robinson and Jimmy Butler both scored 20 points for the Heat, who dropped a third straight head-to-head meeting with Charlotte and sixth consecutive game overall. Bam Adebayo (17 points), Trevor Ariza (14), Tyler Herro (13) and Kendrick Nunn (10) made it six total Miami players crossing the 10-point plateau.

Charlotte was outscored by 18 points in the second half, largely a byproduct of 14 turnovers leading to 12 Heat points. The hosts finished the night shooting 18-of-43 from three-point range (42%) and outscored Miami in second-chance points, 16-3 (held the Heat to just 1-of-12 shooting in this category).

“A lot of the turnovers were self-inflicted,” said Borrego. “It was their scheme, they picked up their pressure. They started to trap and double-team our pick-and-rolls. I didn’t think we handled it great tonight, but the beauty is we get to learn from it. Tomorrow we’ll address it. We’ll look at how to get better handling the traps and blitzes – it’s something we haven’t seen a whole lot this year.”

The Hornets will close out their short two-game homestand with a matinee against the Phoenix Suns starting at 1 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app, WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM or buy tickets now at Hornets.com.