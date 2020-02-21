Hornets Survive Chicago Rally, Notch 3rd-Straight Road Win

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Bridges Highlights | Coach Borrego | Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets came out of the NBA All-Star Break exactly how they entered it as the winning continued with a 103-93 road victory over the hometown Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the United Center.

Malik Monk led the visitors with a game-high 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting (career-best 9-of-9 from the free-throw line), six rebounds and three assists. And fresh off winning the Rising Stars Challenge MVP last Friday night in the exact same building, Miles Bridges added another 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory.

Charlotte led by 21 with 9:07 remaining in the third before Chicago unleashed a 22-3 run over the next seven minutes to get within two. The Hornets stayed composed though, closing out the frame with a 79-73 advantage and then led anywhere from six to 12 points for the entirety of the fourth quarter. After Coby White got the score to 97-91 with 1:23 left on the clock, Bridges drained a dagger corner three on the other end to effectively end the game.

“We just showed maturity,” said Bridges afterwards. “I feel like earlier in the season, we probably would have given that one up. We just kept fighting on defense, kept making the little plays and executing on offense. We needed this game. If we can keep going, I feel like we’ll be in good shape.”

“Overall, a good first half. I thought we played the right way,” added Coach Borrego. “We had a bad third quarter. We didn’t come out with the right mentality and I think that’s the growth you need as a young group. When we have a lead like that, we want to protect it and keep playing the right way. I thought we picked up in the fourth quarter with our defense, made big shots, made big plays and the shots we didn’t make, we were getting good looks.”

PJ Washington had 17 points, while Cody Zeller (16 points on 5-of-5 shooting) and Terry Rozier (14 points) rounded out the team’s double-figure scorers. Devonte’ Graham went scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting, although did collect two rebounds, a team-high seven assists and two steals.

Chicago’s Thaddeus Young finished with 22 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season in the loss. Zach LaVine (19 points on 8-of-22 shooting), Shaquille Harrison (13 points), Tomáš Satoranský (12) and White (12) all had at least 10 points for a Bulls squad missing amongst others Kris Dunn (right knee sprain), Lauri Markkanen (right pelvis stress reaction) and Wendell Carter Jr. (right ankle sprain).

Chicago scored 19 points off 18 Charlotte turnovers, although shot just 7-of-31 from three (22.6%; 0-of-15 in the first half) and 63.2% from the line (12-of-19). The Hornets came out on top on the rebounding front, 44-38, and ended the night shooting 47.3% from the field

The purple and teal now return home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Feb. 22 beginning at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.