Hornets, Suns Meeting for Matinee Game in Buzz City

Charlotte Hornets (23-21) vs. Phoenix Suns (30-14)

Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 1 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 124-121 on Feb. 24, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ

Malik Monk’s Play Standing Out During Hornets’ 3-Game Winning Streak

Over his past three outings, reserve guard Malik Monk has stepped up in a big way for Charlotte, posting averages of 20.7 points on 57% shooting (42% from three), 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in just 25 minutes off the bench. The Hornets have needed help in the backcourt following LaMelo Ball’s injury with Monk’s three-game run highlighted by a 32-point showing in Friday’s home win over Miami. Having now notched a pair of 30-point games against the Heat this season, the Hornets will hope Monk has a similar repeat-like performance versus a Suns squad he dropped 29 on last month back in Phoenix.

Led by Booker and Paul, Phoenix’s Breakout Season Continues

A 10-year run of watching the playoffs from home will soon be coming to an end for the Phoenix Suns, thanks largely to the play of two-time All-Star Devin Booker and future Hall-of-Famer point guard Chris Paul. While Booker’s scoring has dipped a touch this year (24.9 PPG), his field-goal percentage is at a career high (49.4%), turnovers are down (3.3) and defense has improved. And as for Paul, the 35-year-old has been exactly what the young Suns core needed, bringing a wealth of experience, floor leadership and elite-level play (16.0 PPG and 8.7 APG). Factor in the massive improvements from both center Deandre Ayton and guard Mikal Bridges and Phoenix certainly has one of the best, most balanced squads in the entire NBA right now.

Look for Charlotte’s 3-Point Shooting to Play Potentially Pivotal Role

In addition to Monk, Gordon Hayward (58%), Devonte’ Graham (52%) and Terry Rozier (42%) have also all been feeling it from long range during the team’s three-game winning streak. Charlotte is averaging 16.0 three-pointers on 44% shooting during this stretch, helping extended its run of double-digit threes to 29 consecutive contests. The team also now ranks fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage (38.6%), trailing only the Clippers, Jazz, Bucks and Nets. Today’s game will be a real test though, as Phoenix and its talented group of wing defenders sit second in both opposing makes (11.1) and efficiency (34.2%) from distance.

Preview Quote

“When we’re locked in defensively, we have the ability to be a pretty dang good defense and I think the last three games represent that. San Antonio, Houston and again tonight, I thought our group was fantastic. Our defense is going to keep us in a lot of these games. The more consistent we are on the defensive end, the better we’re going to be. I trust this group defensively. We should only get better the rest of the way.” – Coach Borrego following Friday’s win over Miami

Final Thoughts

Winners in eight of their past nine home appearances now, the Hornets have responded quite admirably in the wake of LaMelo Ball’s wrist injury. This matinee matchup against the Western Conference’s second-best team will certainly be a challenge – particularly after Charlotte got the best of Phoenix in their first meeting – and it’ll take a full team effort on both ends of the court to pull out what would be a hard-earned victory.

Additional Notes

F Abdel Nader (right knee soreness) missed his third consecutive game for Phoenix on Friday night at Toronto… Charlotte is 5-2 against Phoenix since the start of the 2017-18 campaign (Suns swept the season series last year)… The Hornets are 4-1 in Sunday games this season… The Suns have gone 10-3 since losing at home to the Hornets on Feb. 24 and are 15-6 on the road this season (won 11 of 13 away games since Jan. 20).