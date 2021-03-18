Hornets Stumble to Start West Coast Trip

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Gordon Hayward Postgame

Despite the best efforts of Charlotte’s birthday boy, Terry Rozier, on St. Patrick’s Day, the Hornets couldn’t find that lucky clover to help combat the mile-high altitude and the Nuggets in a 129-104 loss on Wednesday night in Denver. The defeat put an end to Charlotte’s season-high, four-game winning streak as the Hornets began their five-game West Coast swing.

Rozier finished with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including three makes from long distance on his 27th birthday, while also grabbing five rebounds, handing out four assists and swiping two steals. LaMelo Ball followed scoring in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

With 2:02 remaining in the first quarter, Devonte’ Graham’s three-pointer brought the visitors to within, 50-45, as the Hornets were pressuring one of the Western Conference’s top teams on its home court. But the five-point deficit would quickly be expanded when the Nuggets closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a 12-point lead into the break.

Needing to come out of the half strong to counter the Nuggets late, first-half flourish, Charlotte fell flat in the first 2:10 of the half. Will Barton opened the half with a pull-up jumper for Denver, while Rozier and Ball both missed on open three-point attempts. Nikola Jokic would connect with Paul Milsap on the other end to increase the lead to 61-45, but the Nuggets weren’t done.

After Cody Zeller was whistled for an offensive foul, it was again Jokic, this time converting on his own drive. Ball had a decent look at the rim on the Hornets next possession, but was unable to convert and PJ Washington was too strong on the putback attempt. The teams then swapped turnovers again, capped by Michael Porter’s two-handed jam to give Denver a 65-45 lead with 9:50 left in the third quarter.

Charlotte saw Denver’s lead grow to as many as 28 in the stanza and would finish the quarter getting outscored, 38-22. The Hornets were plagued by seven turnovers that turned into nine Nuggets points in the frame.

Porter Jr. paced the Nuggets with 28 points, while Barton chipped in 23 more for Denver. Jokic finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

The Hornets will look to clean things up quickly on their flight to Los Angeles tonight before taking on the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ.