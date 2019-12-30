Hornets Stricken by Another Slow Start in Memphis

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Monk Highlights | Coach Borrego | Malik Monk

A rocky first quarter and a half put the Charlotte Hornets in another deep hole they couldn’t climb out of as the hometown Memphis Grizzlies prevailed with a 117-104 win on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the FedExForum.

Malik Monk led the visitors with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds off the bench against his hometown team and backcourt mate Devonte’ Graham racked up 16 points and a game-high 10 assists. Graham is now the first Charlotte player to record three consecutive points-assists double-doubles since Mo Williams did so from March 1-4, 2015.

After falling behind by 20 in the first half, Charlotte trimmed the deficit down to a 61-56 margin with 8:15 left in the third, but Memphis countered with a quick 8-0 run over the next two minutes to go back up by 12. The Hornets got within striking distance a couple more times, but the Grizzlies pulled away for good in the fourth, snapping their four-game home losing streak to Charlotte.

“The start [had] a lack of urgency, a lack of focus. We weren’t making shots early, they were,” said Coach Borrego after the loss. “To get down 20 points in the first half is unacceptable in a game like this. They’re on a back-to-back. To me, it’s a very unprofessional approach to the game from the start. We’ve got a young group. Have to keep fighting, keep growing.”

Rookie PJ Washington finished with 16 points (4-of-6 from three) in his second game back from a broken right fifth finger, with fellow big men Cody Zeller (14) and Bismack Biyombo (10) also scoring in double figures for the Hornets. Terry Rozier chipped in nine points and eight assists and Miles Bridges added another eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Dillon Brooks scored a team-high 20 points for Memphis and rookie Brandon Clarke continued his strong December with 18 points and three blocks off the bench. Jonas Valančiūnas (16)

Grayson Allen (15) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (14) rounded out the Grizzlies’ double-figure scorers with Jackson Jr. pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds for his fourth career double-double.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 43.0% from the field (34.1% in the first half; 14-of-41) and just 29.0% overall from three (9-of-31). Memphis outrebounded the Hornets, 50-42, went a perfect 17-of-17 from the free-throw line (Hornets were 21-of-32 for a 65.6% clip) and scored 64 paint points and 17 second-chance points.

The Hornets will now close out their 2019 calendar schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 31, when they take on the Boston Celtics starting at 3 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.